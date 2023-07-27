Subway Offering Free Food If You Change Your Name
Subway is offering free sandwiches for life for the first person, who legally changes their first name to Subway. People can enter the contest by going to the Subway Name Change website. Subway will select one winner and then reimburse them for the legal fees needed to change their name. Fans can start entering the contest on August 1st.
I guess on the brightside other than the free food you could always just eventually shorten it to ' Sub ' or ' Subby ' lol - Ty
