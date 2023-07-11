Taking breaks at work...WORKS !

A new study by the University of Sydney reveals that taking five-minute 'brain breaks' at work and school can increase your productivity by more than 50%. Researchers had 72 young adults take two grueling mental math tests. They then studied their behavior and scores and found that the group that took five minute breaks between the tests scored 57% higher.

Researcher Paul Ginns says, ''While this study was conducted on university students, I'm pretty confident that these results can be applied to younger people and older people. Having a rest is not just about cognitive function, it's also about recharging your emotional batteries. This is advice we give to children. It's an easy productivity hack that is accessible to everyone.''

I am all for funding more of these kinds of studies that encourage works breaks, all we need to do now is get a study done saying that taking extended lunch breaks is good for society as a whole ! - Ty