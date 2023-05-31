Taylor Swift Fans Suffering From Amnesia
Taylor Swift Fans Suffering From Amnesia After Attending Her Shows. Some Taylor Swift fans are suffering from Amnesia after attending her concerts. One fan is quoted as saying, "That post-concert amnesia is real. If I didn’t have the five-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen.''
Cardiff University neuroscientist Dr Dean Burnett says, "‘If you're at a concert of someone you love, surrounded by thousands of very excited other people, listening to music you've got established emotional links to, that's going to be a lot of emotion happening to you at one time. As well as being exhausting for the brain, it's going to mean all the things you experience will have a high emotional quality, which means nothing “stands out”, and that's important if you want to retrieve a memory later.''
Have you ever heard people jokingly say " Pictures or it didn't happen !! " ? Turns out it's more than just a silly thing to say when someone attends something as it might be the only way some people can even remember much about the event that they no doubt paid a lot of money to attend in the first place ! I guess that's what Instagram is actually useful for :) - Ty
Listen to the latest national News update