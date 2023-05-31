Taylor Swift Fans Suffering From Amnesia After Attending Her Shows. Some Taylor Swift fans are suffering from Amnesia after attending her concerts. One fan is quoted as saying, "That post-concert amnesia is real. If I didn’t have the five-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen.''



Cardiff University neuroscientist Dr Dean Burnett says, "‘If you're at a concert of someone you love, surrounded by thousands of very excited other people, listening to music you've got established emotional links to, that's going to be a lot of emotion happening to you at one time. As well as being exhausting for the brain, it's going to mean all the things you experience will have a high emotional quality, which means nothing “stands out”, and that's important if you want to retrieve a memory later.''

Have you ever heard people jokingly say " Pictures or it didn't happen !! " ? Turns out it's more than just a silly thing to say when someone attends something as it might be the only way some people can even remember much about the event that they no doubt paid a lot of money to attend in the first place ! I guess that's what Instagram is actually useful for :) - Ty