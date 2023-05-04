The $10 Meal Challenge is trending on Tik Tok
Another challenge is trending on Tik Tok. Families are posting pictures and recipes for how they feed their entire family for less than $10 a meal. People have posted recipes for tacos, chicken sliders, chorizo pasta with garlic bread, pasta salad, and lasagna soup. This is pretty impressive if you can manage to do it, especially nowadays. - Ty
