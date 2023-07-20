The Best Time Of Day To Eat Breakfast Is...

Eating breakfast before 8 AM is healthy for you. A new study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology reveals that people, who eat breakfast after 9:00 a.m., have a 59% greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those, who eat breakfast before 8:00 a.m. Researchers studied over 103,000 people to find the correlation between meal timing and type 2 diabetes.

Study author Anna Cros says, "Skipping breakfast is known to affect glucose and lipid control, as well as insulin levels. "This is consistent with two meta-analyses that conclude that skipping breakfast increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. They also determined a higher risk of type 2 diabetes among those who ate a late dinner - after 10pm. Eating more frequently (around five times a day) was linked to lower risk of the condition.''

Co-study author Manolis Kogevinas says, "Our results suggest that a first meal before 8am and a last meal before 7pm may help reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes.”

Well there, now you know ! According to these particular experts at least anyway - Ty