The Mustard Diet Is Trending
The Mustard Diet is trending because a social media influencer, named Tiffany Magee, claims she lost 80 lb on it. She posts videos of herself dunking vegetables and fruit in zero calorie mustard. Tiff gets her protein from cottage cheese and chicken sausage. Some people have altered the diet and are just eating mustard and cottage cheese in order to lose weight.
I just wish there was a related Ketchup diet too ! - Ty
