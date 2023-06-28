The Six-Second Kiss Is Trending
The Six-Second Kiss is trending on Tik Tok. Clinical Director Ian Jackson says The Six-Second Kiss is an easy way to reignite romance. The Six-Second Kiss helps maintain connection by providing physical contact, which leads to an increase in feelings of love and intimacy. It also allows both partners valuable time to reconnect with each other before continuing on with life’s demands. Instead of jumping straight from one responsibility or task to another without pausing to share a moment together, the Six-Second Kiss gives you that moment.
So give it a go if you want and see if it works for you and your partner - Ty
