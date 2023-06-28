iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
21°C
Instagram

The Six-Second Kiss Is Trending


allef-vinicius-7q_rxEHFgzI-unsplash

 The Six-Second Kiss is trending on Tik Tok. Clinical Director Ian Jackson says The Six-Second Kiss is an easy way to reignite romance. The Six-Second Kiss helps maintain connection by providing physical contact, which leads to an increase in feelings of love and intimacy. It also allows both partners valuable time to reconnect with each other before continuing on with life’s demands. Instead of jumping straight from one responsibility or task to another without pausing to share a moment together, the Six-Second Kiss gives you that moment.

 

So give it a go if you want and see if it works for you and your partner - Ty 

12

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website