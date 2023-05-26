The Time Of Day You Exercise Matters

A new study by Skidmore College reveals that the time of day men and women exercise matters. Scientists studied 56 people and the different times they exercise at.

Lead researcher Paul Arcerio says, Finding indicated a morning program was particularly beneficial for women wanting to reduce belly fat and their blood pressure, but found they were better off trying to build muscle in the evening. Evening exercise was also said to be better for a woman's mood and for men, evening workouts are beneficial for heart health as well as mood. Evening exercise is ideal for men interested in improving heart and metabolic health, as well as emotional wellbeing. The time of day men exercised appeared to have less of an impact on them.''

All I know is that if I excerise any time past about 4pm I won't be able to sleep at night cause I get all energized which means I pretty much have to do it early in the morning because I work all afternoon BUT I also am not a morning person ! Nothing is ever easy, is it ? haha - Ty