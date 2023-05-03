iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
16°C
Instagram

The Top ‘Superhero’ Traits Most Good Moms Possess


alexander-dummer-UH-xs-FizTk-unsplash

The Top ‘Superhero’ Traits Most Good Moms Possess … According to a new survey by Care.com 

Problem-solving – 52% 

Nurturing – 50% 

Multitasking 41% 

Organization/time management – 36% 

Communication – 34%

 

I'm convinced there's a Mom gene that is dormant in every woman until the right time and then BOOM ! All those awesome traits ( and more ) that are listed all come out no matter who the Mom is :) - Ty

6

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website