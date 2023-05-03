The Top ‘Superhero’ Traits Most Good Moms Possess
The Top ‘Superhero’ Traits Most Good Moms Possess … According to a new survey by Care.com
Problem-solving – 52%
Nurturing – 50%
Multitasking 41%
Organization/time management – 36%
Communication – 34%
I'm convinced there's a Mom gene that is dormant in every woman until the right time and then BOOM ! All those awesome traits ( and more ) that are listed all come out no matter who the Mom is :) - Ty
