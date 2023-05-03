The Top ‘Superhero’ Traits Most Good Moms Possess … According to a new survey by Care.com

Problem-solving – 52%

Nurturing – 50%

Multitasking 41%

Organization/time management – 36%

Communication – 34%

I'm convinced there's a Mom gene that is dormant in every woman until the right time and then BOOM ! All those awesome traits ( and more ) that are listed all come out no matter who the Mom is :) - Ty