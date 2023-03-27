This story stinks !
A new study by the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm, Sweden, reveals that sniffing someone else's body odor can cure social anxiety. Researchers collected underarm sweat from scores of volunteers. They then had study participants sniff it. Researchers found that the participants' anxiety was reduced by 33% after sniffing the BO. I don't think this will get you out of every situation ( especially on a date ) but at least if the issue ever comes up in your life, you can always tell your friends to come read this article as proof that it's ok to stink and that it's in fact, benificial...socially speaking...sort of. haha
- Ty
