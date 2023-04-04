Top 10 Things Keeping People Up At Night are...
-
Too hot
-
General stress
-
A blocked nose
-
Too cold
-
Work worries
-
Partner snoring
-
A bad tummy
-
Worrying about personal finances
-
Being in an unusual location
-
Worrying about the cost of living crisis
Yup, these are the main things that keep people up at night worrying. I personally relate to darn near all of these to varying degrees, how about you ?! - Ty
-
