Top 10 Things Keeping People Up At Night are...


christian-erfurt-sxQz2VfoFBE-unsplash

  1. Too hot

  2. General stress

  3. A blocked nose

  4. Too cold

  5. Work worries

  6. Partner snoring

  7. A bad tummy

  8. Worrying about personal finances

  9. Being in an unusual location

  10. Worrying about the cost of living crisis

Yup, these are the main things that keep people up at night worrying. I personally relate to darn near all of these to varying degrees, how about you ?! - Ty 

