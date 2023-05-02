Top Things People Should Avoid Wearing OR Not Have On Their Clothing
According to a new survey by Vistaprint
bad (swear) words (38%)
a photo of themselves (34%)
pictures of strangers (33%)
well-known phrases or slogans (33%)
animal prints (29%)
innuendos (29%)
As for not having slogans or well known phrases...wasn't that what made Nike a MASSIVE success was having the phrase " Just Do It " ON their logo ?!! And doesn't having your favourite band or singer on your shirt constitute a ' stranger ' cause you don't technically know them personally ? haha Oh well, these are just suggestions after all they aren't the law, thankfully ! - Ty
-
