Top Things People Should Avoid Wearing OR Not Have On Their Clothing


According to a new survey by Vistaprint 

bad (swear) words (38%)

a photo of themselves (34%)

pictures of strangers (33%)

well-known phrases or slogans (33%)

animal prints (29%)

innuendos (29%)

 

As for not having slogans or well known phrases...wasn't that what made Nike a MASSIVE success was having the phrase " Just Do It " ON their logo ?!!  And doesn't having your favourite band or singer on your shirt constitute a ' stranger ' cause you don't technically know them personally ? haha Oh well, these are just suggestions after all they aren't the law, thankfully ! - Ty

