2023 is ALREADY a record breaking year for Canada.


It can be easy to ignore far away forest fires, but there’s no hiding from them this year. All across Canada, wildfires have destroyed homes, devastated communities, and have caused death. Typically, the worst part of the season is later in the summer, but this year is an exception. It’s not even July, but the level of emissions released from this year’s fires have already broken a record. This will have several different consequences, but the most apparent one is the amount of smoke from Canadian fires spreading across the Globe! 

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/canadian-wildfire-emissions-reach-record-high-2023-2023-06-27/

-Logan Schwartz 

