A cyclist ATTACKED in broad daylight...


GOOSE ATTACK

There's endless videos of people being attacked by Canadian Geese, especially during this time of year, but there's been very few that have been captured this closely. Erik Gingles, a Moncton man, was enjoying a bike ride along the river when he stumbled upon a family of Canadian Geese. The Mother and her babies were waiting to cross the path, so Erik decided to grab a quick video. A truly wholesome moment. But that quickly changed, and there’s no way to write what happened next...

 

-Logan Schwartz

 

https://youtu.be/t8uR9sWE8uk

