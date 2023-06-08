An app that FORCES you to get out of bed in the MORNING?!

Whether you need to be up early for school, work, or your family, an alarm clock is clearly a very handy tool. But that’s only half the battle. After all, an alarm clock can’t physically get you out of your comfortable, warm bed. Or can it? Believe it or not, there are several ways your phone can force you out of your bed! There are several different options, but Alarmy is one of the most popular. Alarmy is like the clock app on your phone, except the alarms you set through Alarmy only turn off when you complete a certain prompt. For example, you can program your alarm to only turn off once you take a picture of something in your house. And don’t worry, it’s SUPER EASY to set up. Check it out below!

-Logan Schwartz

https://gizmodo.com/best-alarm-clock-apps-motion-puzzles-math-free-paid-ios-1849875712