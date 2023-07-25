An Ontario man's planning to handcuff himself to his own flagpole!

A man in Ontario is in the middle of an ugly dispute over his land. According to the municipality he lives in, a chunk of the land belongs to them. But this man has a deck on this land, which has been there for years. If the municipality gets what it wants, the deck will be torn down. The man is very much against this plan. Therefore, he is planning on handcuffing himself to his flagpole, which is located on the deck. Both parties hands are tied, as neither are making consessions. So now what? More below.

https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/i-m-not-backing-down-leamington-homeowner-vows-to-cuff-himself-to-flagpole-over-property-dispute-with-municipality-1.6484683

-Logan Schwartz