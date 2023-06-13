iHeartRadio

Do we FINALLY have proof of ALIENS?


There has always been a debate surrounding the existence of aliens, and it looks like that debate is heating up. A few weeks ago, a terrified family called 911 saying that they saw, “a non-human being that was 10 feet tall” in their backyard. While responding to the scene, an officer observed a bright green light nearby the house. It’s been widely accepted that the bright green light was just a meteor, but it’s still up for debate on whether the family was visited by aliens in their yard. One thing is for sure, they were in genuine fear of whatever they saw. What do you think? 

-Logan Schwartz

