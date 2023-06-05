iHeartRadio

Do you have a fear that you wish you could get rid of?

We all know somebody who is terrified of something: Spiders, heights, storms, needles... Even leaving the oven on after you leave the house! It doesn’t matter if it’s irrational or rational, what matters is that it adds stress to your life. Luckily, there is some promising technology that can help you face your fears, while remaining safe. Check out the link below.  

-Logan Schwartz

https://www.verywellmind.com/virtual-reality-exposure-therapy-can-help-people-overcome-phobias-6272365

