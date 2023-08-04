It's been a rough year for farmers.
Rain makes corn, corn makes whiskey, whiskey makes my... You know the rest. And we agree, Luke Bryan. Rain is a good thing! The only probloem is that 2023 has been a very dry year. BUT, when we have gotten rain, it's often been accompanied by hail. Which isn't good at all. Especially if you're a farmer. In 2023, Manitoba has already had twice the average amount of hail storms. And there have been plenty of insurance claims. Click the link below to read more.
https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/insurance-claims-spike-as-manitoba-farmers-pummelled-by-recent-hail-storms-1.6504642
-Logan Schwartz
-
Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating.They have been together for 18 years.
-
Three people hospitalized after a collision at the Carberry intersection.This is the same intersection as the June 15th bus crash.
-
There's some crazy forest fire footage coming out of BC!This time-lapse in Osoyoos is terrifying.
-
An Ontario man's planning to handcuff himself to his own flagpole!He's doing this to protest his local government.
-
Tim Horton's Camp Day is here!Millions of dollars will be raised today!
-
2023 is ALREADY a record breaking year for Canada.We've NEVER had this much smoke from forest fires.
-
This makes ZERO sense.The longer you look at this bird the more confusing it gets!
-
How can this person be in a Disney movie?!I wonder if Mickey will be happy about this!
-
Do we FINALLY have proof of ALIENS?This recent sighting has caused a lot of debate!