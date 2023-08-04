It's been a rough year for farmers.

Rain makes corn, corn makes whiskey, whiskey makes my... You know the rest. And we agree, Luke Bryan. Rain is a good thing! The only probloem is that 2023 has been a very dry year. BUT, when we have gotten rain, it's often been accompanied by hail. Which isn't good at all. Especially if you're a farmer. In 2023, Manitoba has already had twice the average amount of hail storms. And there have been plenty of insurance claims. Click the link below to read more.

https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/insurance-claims-spike-as-manitoba-farmers-pummelled-by-recent-hail-storms-1.6504642

-Logan Schwartz