There's some crazy forest fire footage coming out of BC!
2023 is already the worst forest fire season in Canada's history. Homes have been lost, lives have been changed, and it isn't getting any better. Osoyoos is the latst victim of out of control forest fires. Check out this jaw-dropping footage below.
https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/osoyoos-fire-residents-flee
-Logan Schwartz
-
An Ontario man's planning to handcuff himself to his own flagpole!He's doing this to protest his local government.
-
Tim Horton's Camp Day is here!Millions of dollars will be raised today!
-
2023 is ALREADY a record breaking year for Canada.We've NEVER had this much smoke from forest fires.
-
This makes ZERO sense.The longer you look at this bird the more confusing it gets!
-
How can this person be in a Disney movie?!I wonder if Mickey will be happy about this!
-
Do we FINALLY have proof of ALIENS?This recent sighting has caused a lot of debate!
-
This is why you don't stop on train tracks!You'd never want to see a train again after that!
-
These baseball fans will now be PUNISHED for trash talking?This is arguably WORSE than a fine / ticket!
-
An app that FORCES you to get out of bed in the MORNING?!This is perfect if you struggle getting out of bed when you NEED to!