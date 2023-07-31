iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
26°C
Instagram

There's some crazy forest fire footage coming out of BC!


mike-newbry-DwtX9mMHBJ0-unsplash

2023 is already the worst forest fire season in Canada's history. Homes have been lost, lives have been changed, and it isn't getting any better. Osoyoos is the latst victim of out of control forest fires. Check out this jaw-dropping footage below. 

https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/osoyoos-fire-residents-flee

-Logan Schwartz 

2

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website