iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
12°C
Instagram

These baseball fans will now be PUNISHED for trash talking?


matt-benson-fmcC6crKpws-unsplash (1)

If you’ve ever been to a sports game, you’ve likely heard some trash talk. People trash talking other fans, players, and even the umpires. And it looks like this umpire has enough of the verbal abuse. He wants a new punishment to deal with this. A fine? A ticket? Jail time? None of the above. How about this instead: The person guilty of verbal abuse has to umpire the game themselves. And it will be mandatory! Do you think this will actually happen? Check it out below. 

-Logan Schwartz

https://www.ctvnews.ca/sports/in-this-youth-baseball-league-fans-who-mistreat-umpires-are-sentenced-to-do-the-job-themselves-1.6434082

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website