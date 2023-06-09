These baseball fans will now be PUNISHED for trash talking?

If you’ve ever been to a sports game, you’ve likely heard some trash talk. People trash talking other fans, players, and even the umpires. And it looks like this umpire has enough of the verbal abuse. He wants a new punishment to deal with this. A fine? A ticket? Jail time? None of the above. How about this instead: The person guilty of verbal abuse has to umpire the game themselves. And it will be mandatory! Do you think this will actually happen? Check it out below.

-Logan Schwartz

https://www.ctvnews.ca/sports/in-this-youth-baseball-league-fans-who-mistreat-umpires-are-sentenced-to-do-the-job-themselves-1.6434082