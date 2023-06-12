iHeartRadio

This is why you don't stop on train tracks!


We’ve all broken rules while driving: Rolling stops, speeding, and parking where we aren’t supposed to. Other than maybe getting a ticket, these rule breaks usually don't cause an issue. But this next rule break often results in injury, damage, and death: Stopping on a train track. Most of the time, there isn't a train, but it's still a huge gamble. And this truck driver took that huge gamble, and it certainly didn't pay off. He's lucky to be alive! 

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65859078

-Logan Schwartz

