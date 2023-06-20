This makes ZERO sense.

iHeartRadio

We’ve all witnessed things we can’t explain. Most times, we just shake it off and assume that there is a reasonable explanation. On the other hand, sometimes we witness things that defy logic. For example, there’s a bird going viral right now for hovering perfectly in place while in the air. It’s hard to say if this is just an elaborate prank or something genuinely unexplainable.  

https://www.latestly.com/socially/social-viral/bird-not-moving-in-sky-video-has-netizens-convinced-theres-glitch-in-the-matrix-watch-viral-clip-5213725.html

-Logan Schwartz

