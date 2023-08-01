Three people hospitalized after a collision at the Carberry intersection.

First responders were called to the scene yesterday at 4:45PM (Monday, July 31st). This is the second accident to take place there in less than 2 months. No deaths are reported as of 8:15AM (Tuesday, August 1st), but the injuries are serious.

https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/emergency-crews-on-scene-for-incident-at-carberry-interchange-1.6501572

-Logan Schwartz