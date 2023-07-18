Unbuttoned Pants Trending !

iHeartRadio

The Unbuttoned Pants trend is becoming popular on social media. Men and women are posting pictures of themselves in jeans and pants with the top button undone. Some clothing manufacturers may try and capitalize on the trend by selling pants without top buttons. 

All fashion trends gotta start somewhere but honestly, WHO comes up with this stuff ?!  lol - Ty 

