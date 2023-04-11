Up To 4 Cups Of Coffee A Day Is Ok

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average person should be able to drink up to four cups of coffee a day without any side effects. The average, 8 oz cup of coffee has 95 mg of caffeine. Adults should have no more than 400 mg per day. Drinking more than four cups of coffee could lead to headaches, nervousness, a fast heartbeat and tremors. I only ever have one a day....but it's always a BIG one !! lol - Ty