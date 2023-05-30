Vitamins Make Your Brain Younger

A new study by Harvard Medical School reveals that walking for 30 minutes a day and taking vitamins can make your brain three years younger. Researchers studied 3,500 senior citizens over three years. Some of the seniors took a multivitamin while the others took a placebo. Researchers found the multivitamin users scored better on memory tests and were sharper than those that took the placebo. Researchers say, “We estimate that the effect of the multivitamin intervention improved memory performance above placebo by the equivalent of 3.1 years of age-related memory change.'' The last time I took vitamins regularly was when they were shaped like the Flintstones characters ! lol Maybe I should reconsider even if for just gaining 3 more years out of my noggin ! - Ty