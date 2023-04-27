Wendy's Chili at a store near you ?

Wendy's has announced they are going to officially start selling their chili in grocery stores later this Spring. Cans will cost approx. $5. Hopefully their recipe isn't some kinda of guarded secret as these things sometimes are in the highly competitive arena of the fast food world but I guess the secret will officially be out when they have to list all the ingredients on the side of the can. Either way I am looking forward to this, especially as some comfort food on our cold Westman winter nights. - Ty