Wendy's Chili at a store near you ?
Wendy's has announced they are going to officially start selling their chili in grocery stores later this Spring. Cans will cost approx. $5. Hopefully their recipe isn't some kinda of guarded secret as these things sometimes are in the highly competitive arena of the fast food world but I guess the secret will officially be out when they have to list all the ingredients on the side of the can. Either way I am looking forward to this, especially as some comfort food on our cold Westman winter nights. - Ty
-
Poor Driving May Be HereditaryYou finally have an excuse to use !
-
Fried Food Makes You DepressedA correlation has once again been found
-
Your socks are dirtier than a toilet ?!You're walking on bacteria all day !
-
Your socks are dirtier than a toilet ?!You're apparently walking on bacteria all day
-
Netflix Cracking Down And Shutting DownPassword sharing is soon to be gone
-
McDonald's Changing Burger RecipeChanges are coming...
-
Beer Drinking Good For Physical And Mental HealthCheers to this recent study !
-
"New Car Smell" May Increase Cancer RiskNew smell, new risk ?
-
How Do People Plan To Use Their Tax Refunds This Year ?Times are obviously tight
Listen to the latest national News update