iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
C
Instagram

Wendy's Chili at a store near you ?


donna-spearman-Kml12zn10wI-unsplash

Wendy's has announced they are going to officially start selling their chili in grocery stores later this Spring. Cans will cost approx. $5.  Hopefully their recipe isn't some kinda of guarded secret as these things sometimes are in the highly competitive arena of the fast food world but I guess the secret will officially be out when they have to list all the ingredients on the side of the can.  Either way I am looking forward to this, especially as some comfort food on our cold Westman winter nights. - Ty  

5

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website