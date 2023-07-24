What 13 Phrases Annoy People The Most ?

“You Always Do That.”

“No Offense, But.”

“Can't You Take a Joke?”

“Tell Me, Without telling Me.”

“Good Morning.”

“Living Their Best Life.”

“Plenty More Fish in the Sea.”

“Everything Happens for a Reason.”

“Do a Complete 360.”

“Fluent in Sarcasm.”

“Literally.”

“If I'm Being Honest.”

“Needless To Say.”

We've all used these literally hundreds of times in our lives probably not even knowing we were annoying the person or people we were talking to but which one or ones do you think you've used the most ? - Ty