What Are Most Common Stresses In Life ?
TOP 7 STRESSORS … According to a new survey by Nutrisystem
General health - 36%
The amount of money made - 36%
Job worries - 34%
Family/kids - 31%
Events coming up in the near future - 29%
Weight - 26%
Romantic relationships - 17%
Yup, I have felt stressed about all of those to varying degrees at one time or another. The only comfort I take from this list is that likely every single person has at least once thereby making these things normal so, we're not alone - Ty
-
