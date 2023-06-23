What Are Most Common Stresses In Life ?

TOP 7 STRESSORS … According to a new survey by Nutrisystem

General health - 36%

The amount of money made - 36%

Job worries - 34%

Family/kids - 31%

Events coming up in the near future - 29%

Weight - 26%

Romantic relationships - 17%

Yup, I have felt stressed about all of those to varying degrees at one time or another. The only comfort I take from this list is that likely every single person has at least once thereby making these things normal so, we're not alone - Ty