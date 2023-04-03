What does a Midlife crisis look like for men in 2023 ?

A midlife crisis for men in 2023 apparantly no longer involves sports cars, motorcycles or boats. Men have replaced those with dieting, wellness retreats, fasting and meditation. Celebrities like Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, Will Smith and Aaron Rodgers

have done all or some of the aforementioned. In their case though, it could also just be caused by the fact they already have all the cars and boats cause they can already afford them, so I guess all that's left is retreats and meditation but hey...that's not a bad thing ! Maybe, just maybe Hollywood is finally starting to realize that the never ending pursuit of material things and money in fact won't make you happy.

- Ty