What will happen with this Brandon community centre ?
Many people have had this community centre be a part of their lives at some point or another, myself included. Click to see more about the future of it. - Ty
https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/video?cid=sm%3Atrueanthem%3Actvwinnipeg%3Apost&clipId=2637845&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%20Trending%20Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR1HVOqqVbUiYPdwRh2noB2H8g5oOCNghNvDPlMIjWDIMtF7sbSl7gMiVKc
-
Getting paid to do other people's dirty laundry ?Earn some dirty 'laundry' money !
-
Manitoba Ag Days AwardsCongrats Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc.
-
-
-
Man Sets World Record By Taking 184 Selfies In 3 Mins !I could never see my-selfie ever taking THAT many !
-
World's Most Expensive Smartphone !And you thought your phone cost a lot ?
-
Disneyland for 2,995 consecutive days ?!How much is too much ?
-
If you love Kraft Mac & CheeseThere's no inflating Mac & Cheese !
-
Who's up for a good game of Crokicurl ?If you're looking to take up a new sport...
Listen to the latest national News update