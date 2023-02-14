Who's up for a good game of Crokicurl ?

The City of Brandon is excited to announce that crokicurl, a new outdoor sport, is now available at Brandon’s Community Sportsplex (30 Knowlton Drive).

Crokicurl is a large-scale hybrid of curling and the board game crokinole. Iconic in its octagonal form, the rink combines the familiar red and blue painted rings of a curling sheet and the structure of a crokinole board.

