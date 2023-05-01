Women Don't Trust Men Whose Names Start With 'J'

The NY Post claims men, with names that begin with the letter J, are considered a red flag among some superstitious singles. The theory first gained traction during a 2022 episode of the podcast “I Love You So Much” when podcaster Kenzie Elizabeth insisted that men, whose names begin with J cannot be trusted. Social media users seem to agree and said " J " men are cheaters, womanizers, untrustworthy, toxic and in need of therapy. Talk about a non scientifically researched and extremely broad generalization ! lol But at the same time, if my name started with " J " I admit, I'd probably still look into this ! hahaha :P - Ty