World Record Set By Dancing For 127 Hours
A 16-year-old India teen recently set a new Guinness World Record as she danced continuously for five straight days. Srushti Sudhir Jagtap beat the old record of 126 hours by one hour. Her parents kept spraying her in the face with water to keep her awake. Jagtap performed Indian dances.
So, do you think you could beat that ? And to up the ante, I'd say dance for 5 days straight without repeating any of the same dance moves twice !! Even if she did repeat any....I'll never understand where these people get their energy from. - Ty
-
' Sprite Steaks ' Are TrendingWould you ever eat this ?
-
Company Makes Easy-Bake Oven For AdultsEasy ' peasy' bake oven !
-
' Melted Chocolate Hack ' Trending On Tik TokEven Willy Wonka would wanna do this !
-
Yet Another ScamJust In Time For Father's Day
-
How can this person be in a Disney movie?!I wonder if Mickey will be happy about this!
-
A Gin and Tonic Mosquito repellent ?Tik Tok says drink the itch away !
-
A new grasshopper named after Willie NelsonHow flattering ! haha
-
Do we FINALLY have proof of ALIENS?This recent sighting has caused a lot of debate!
-
Hitting a Pole on Driver Test !Well, THAT'S a FAIL
Listen to the latest national News update