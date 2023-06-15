iHeartRadio

World Record Set By Dancing For 127 Hours


 A 16-year-old India teen recently set a new Guinness World Record as she danced continuously for five straight days. Srushti Sudhir Jagtap beat the old record of 126 hours by one hour. Her parents kept spraying her in the face with water to keep her awake. Jagtap performed Indian dances.  

So, do you think you could beat that ? And to up the ante, I'd say dance for 5 days straight without repeating any of the same dance moves twice !! Even if she did repeat any....I'll never understand where these people get their energy from. - Ty 

