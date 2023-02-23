World's Most Expensive Smartphone !

Falcon Luxury, a private design studio offering customization for mobile computing devices with engravings or custom jewels, is selling the world's most expensive phone. The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond costs $48.5 million !! The phone comes in a pink gold version and a Platinum version. The iPhone 6 is so expensive because it is studded with rare diamonds. Why you'd want to flaunt your pricey jewelry on your phone of all places rather than say, around your neck or in a ring is beyond me. As if cell plans didn't cost enough though, eh ? I bet even with those jewels the hidden fee's are probably STILL the most expensive part ! haha

- Ty