WOW !! World's Most Expensive Ice Cream !

A Japanese ice cream brand, called Cellato, has set a new world record for the world's most expensive ice cream scoop. One scoop of Byakuya costs $6,700. It's made with milk, two types of cheese, egg yolks, sake leek, Parmigiano cheese, white truffle, truffle oil, and gold leaf. A batch of the Italian truffles costs $14,900 on their own. Even if I had the money, I don't think I'd buy this. Personally speaking, nothing beats a good ole' fashioned chocolate cone from The Velvet Dip here in Brandon ! - Ty