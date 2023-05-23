Yard Sale !!
This year, the City-Wide Yard Sale has been expanded to TWO weekends ! Click to find out when and where - Ty
-
A possible ban on Skittles candy ?Do you like Skittles ?
-
A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!Find out how many degrees he's getting !
-
Some women are taping their toes together ?!Find out why this trend is catching on
-
Dating Apps May Be Bad For HealthBe aware !
-
Peanut Patch Helping Kids With Peanut AllergiesThis is great news !
-
Get Married In Space ?So, do we RSVP to Orbit ?
-
Get Paid $100 An Hour To Watch Tik TokNeed a quick side job ?
-
Coffee Prices Rising... AgainPricey Beans
-
The Drive In Opening Soon !The Big OUTDOOR Screen !
Listen to the latest national News update