You Think Your Rent Is High ?
A bidding war recently erupted over a 77 square foot studio apartment in Manhattan. The apartment is 7 ft wide and 11 ft long. It has no bathroom and is now renting for $2,350 a month. Scores of students applied to live in the apartment because Greenwich Village is a desirable location.
At what point does the cost just become ridiculous for someone ? It baffles me why some people are so determined to live in a certain area just for the sake of saying they live there that they'll spend that much ? If you can even afford that kind of rent why wouldn't you want your money to go further in a cheaper place, like further than say the pitiful 11ft length of your floor ?! - Ty
-
Girl Reels In Largemouth Bass With McNuggetShe McCaught it !
-
These baseball fans will now be PUNISHED for trash talking?This is arguably WORSE than a fine / ticket!
-
Corn Dog Beer !The weirdest of two worlds
-
Beer Deodorant ?!Would YOU wear this ?!
-
An app that FORCES you to get out of bed in the MORNING?!This is perfect if you struggle getting out of bed when you NEED to!
-
-
Tim Hortons is doing WHAT?Next thing you know they'll open a bank!
-
Spray Parks and Paddle PoolsOpen starting June 8th
-
Man Receives $129,000 Speeding TicketYes, you read correct... 129 THOUSAND !
Listen to the latest national News update