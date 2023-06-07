iHeartRadio

You Think Your Rent Is High ?


 A bidding war recently erupted over a 77 square foot studio apartment in Manhattan. The apartment is 7 ft wide and 11 ft long. It has no bathroom and is now renting for $2,350 a month. Scores of students applied to live in the apartment because Greenwich Village is a desirable location.

At what point does the cost just become ridiculous for someone ?  It baffles me why some people are so determined to live in a certain area just for the sake of saying they live there that they'll spend that much ? If you can even afford that kind of rent why wouldn't you want your money to go further in a cheaper place, like further than say the pitiful 11ft length of your floor ?! - Ty 

