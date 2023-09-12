Your Favorite Coffee Reveals Your Personality
- Double espresso drinkers are well-read and traveled
- White Americano drinkers are straight talkers
- People who enjoy mocha or chocolate in their coffee consider themselves sexier than average
- Iced coffee drinkers claim to be the best lovers and the life of the party
I just like coffee that's free, so I guess that makes my personality CHEAP ! - Ty
Men's Neck Size Affects Parenting PerceptionLet's Talk About Necking !
Cat Videos Good For Mental HealthMe-wow ! Find out why
This Is Kinda ScaryA.I. Can Steal Passwords By Listening
Fastest Wedding Ever At NASCAR RaceOn Your Marks, Set, Get MARRIED !!
Nestlé recalling their chocolate chip cookie dough barsHave you bought these recently ?
It's been a rough year for farmers.Manitoba has already had a record year for severe hail events.
Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating.They have been together for 18 years.
Three people hospitalized after a collision at the Carberry intersection.This is the same intersection as the June 15th bus crash.
There's some crazy forest fire footage coming out of BC!This time-lapse in Osoyoos is terrifying.
Listen to the latest national News update