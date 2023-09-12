iHeartRadio

Your Favorite Coffee Reveals Your Personality


Your Favorite Coffee Reveals Your Personality 

- Double espresso drinkers are well-read and traveled

- White Americano drinkers are straight talkers

- People who enjoy mocha or chocolate in their coffee consider themselves sexier than average

- Iced coffee drinkers claim to be the best lovers and the life of the party

 

I just like coffee that's free, so I guess that makes my personality CHEAP ! - Ty 

