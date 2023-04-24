Your socks are dirtier than a toilet ?!

A new study by Mattress Next Day and the Doctor Fox Online Pharmacy reveals that socks are dirtier than a toilet, a remote control and a doormat. Researchers swabbed socks from men and women and were stunned when they found incredibly high levels of bacteria. They recommend changing socks on a daily basis. I am actually surprised because I have heard of the studies that say your cell phone is dirtier than a toilet but I didn't think socks were ttthat bad. Sure, I assumed they were smelly and not pleasant but I certainly didn't think they rivaled your toilet in a bacteria contest. I've always changed my socks each day and somtimes twice in the summer on sweaty hot days but now the verifiable evidence is there to backup the decision ! - Ty