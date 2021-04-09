Orillia Perch Festival 2021 is on! - Jason & Carey speak with Doug Bunker!

The 40 Anniversary of the Orillia Perch Festival is still on! - The Festival has had to adjust to the Covid-19 restrictions. We have invested in making the event possible with the move to a virtual event format. We have partnered with the Computer Sciences Departments of Georgian College, Snap'd Media and several social media groups to create a virtual version of the fishing in the Orillia Perch Festival. This is to keep people socially distancing. The anglers still have to catch perch. They use their cell phones to submit a picture of the perch they caught. Their phone number has their registration number(s) integrated with their submission. Individually anglers can only submit one fish per day as in previous years. Pictures will be scanned so do not use the same perch twice. This submission qualifies anglers for their daily draw, that week's weekly draw and for the Grand Prize Draws. Adults and kids still have their own categories. The Tagged Perch are now in a Geofencing area which is a containment field of GPS locations of Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching and Simcoe County. Random GPS scans will locate the winning angler by using their picture submission location. This requires all anglers to agree to the Perch Festival accessing their phone's GPS location. This method should actually increase the number of tags caught. The draws are also done by a random selection program. As usual the more days you fish, the more chances you have to win! Adults $25. Kids $5. The Orillia Perch Festival lives on in a more virtual array The Prizes and Awards are still real! - You still Just Fish to Win! www.orillia.com Don'[t forget the Early Bird draw! If registered by Sunday April 11, Adults in a draw for $300. and Kids in a draw for $200. Shopping Spree at Tromblys Tackle Box Sponored by Berkley Canada. Plus every angler registered for the Early Bird qualify for a bonus daily draw every day during the Perch Festival! www.orillia.com