Barrie Midland Orillia and all of Ontario Covid 19 Vaccine TODAY!

This morning at 8am it's time for those over 80 looking to book their Covid 19 vaccines to do so.   The provincial online portal and phone number goes live today and the Doug Ford government says during testing... it went very well...but they're urging ONLY those who turn 80 and older this year... to use the booking system.   Retired General Rick Hillier...the man in charge of the plan... says they have given the system a stress test......and it will work... 

The system will automatically decline your booking request if your birthday doesn't match up with the criteria.  Those who do qualify.. will be able to book their second appointment at the same time. Booking by calling 1-888-999-6488  or clicking link below:

 

http://www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine

  • mona winner

    Cumberland Beach woman turns $1 into $100k

    Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mona Ritter of Cumberland Beach. Mona matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 2, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!
  • vaccinations

    Time extended for second dose of vaccines

    As of March 10, the majority of people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get their second dose 16 weeks later. The move is intended to allow more people to be protected from COVID-19 during this time of limited vaccine supply.
  • needles

    Health unit seeks feedback on new supervised consumption sites

    The Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) Selection Advisory Committee has added new sites to the existing options for an SCS in Barrie and is currently looking for community feedback on these additional proposed sites. We have a link to the survey at our website.

