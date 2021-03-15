Barrie Midland Orillia and all of Ontario Covid 19 Vaccine TODAY!

This morning at 8am it's time for those over 80 looking to book their Covid 19 vaccines to do so. The provincial online portal and phone number goes live today and the Doug Ford government says during testing... it went very well...but they're urging ONLY those who turn 80 and older this year... to use the booking system. Retired General Rick Hillier...the man in charge of the plan... says they have given the system a stress test......and it will work...

The system will automatically decline your booking request if your birthday doesn't match up with the criteria. Those who do qualify.. will be able to book their second appointment at the same time. Booking by calling 1-888-999-6488 or clicking link below:

http://www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine