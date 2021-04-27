iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Barrie Police issue home rental scam alert

image

BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are out with a warning about a man they allege is running a scam on a property he doesn't own.

Police say the man using the name Gavin Kolner will request first and last month's rent from would-be renters for a property on Strabane Avenue.

They go on to say the man promises to mail the keys but is never available for a viewing.

Click here to learn more:

https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/barrie-police-issue-home-rental-scam-alert-1.5403478

 

 

Siobhan MorrisWeekend Producer/Videographer

 

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram