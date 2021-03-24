25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala (Virtual)

Seasons Centre invites you to the VIRTUAL 25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala: Silver Linings Jubilee taking place on Friday, April 23rd.

Your hosts, Jason McCoy and Carey Moran will take guests through a spectacular evening of musical entertainment, comedy, an online auction and more!

The event is FREE with registration OR let us bring the gala to you with a catered VIP Experience, delivered right to your door!

Proceeds from the gala will help Seasons Centre continue to provide peer support for children and families, so they don’t have to grieve alone. - For more information and registration visit grievingchildren.com