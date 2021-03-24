iHeartRadio
14°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala (Virtual)

25th tender hearts gala 2

Seasons Centre invites you to the VIRTUAL 25th Annual Tender Hearts Gala: Silver Linings Jubilee taking place on Friday, April 23rd.

Your hosts, Jason McCoy and Carey Moran will take guests through a spectacular evening of musical entertainment, comedy, an online auction and more!

The event is FREE with registration OR let us bring the gala to you with a catered VIP Experience, delivered right to your door!

Proceeds from the gala will help Seasons Centre continue to provide peer support for children and families, so they don’t have to grieve alone. - For more information and registration visit grievingchildren.com

 

 

 

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca