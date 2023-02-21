27th Annual Tender Hearts Gala - April 28th 2023

Seasons Centre for Grieving Children is hosting their 27th Annual Tender Hearts Gala on April 28th. Our hosts Jason McCoy and Carey Moran from Pure Country will take guests through an entertaining evening, where you can wear your best denim or your fanciest formal. NEW this year every ticket will be entered into a draw to win a trip to Nashville, USA!!

Can’t make it to the gala this year? Check out the Online Silent Auction and get your bid on between April 22 and 29. There’s something for everyone, ski memberships, golf passes, Toronto Maple Leaf’s tickets, and many other incredible auction items to be won. Some of the featured items include: a Napoleon Prestige BBQ, vacation rentals - 2 BR condo at the W Residence in LA, 3 BR condo at the Ritz in Turks and Caicos for a week, donated by Royal Lepage First Contact Realty!

Proceeds will benefit Seasons Centre’s peer support groups for children grieving the death of a loved one. With your support we can provide comfort and hope during one of the most difficult times they will face. For more info and our Online Auction Link visit: grievingchildren.com/gala