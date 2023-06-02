iHeartRadio
Alabama: Roll On 2 North America Tour - August 26th at Scotiabank Arena

Alabama at Scotiabank Arena 2023

Alabama: Roll On 2 North America Tour with Special Guests Atlanta Rhythm Section

August 26, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena

https://www.scotiabankarena.com/events/detail/alabama

 

About Alabama

It's been over 50 years since a trio of young cousins left Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bar called The Bowery. It took Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook six long years of tip jars and word of mouth to earn the major label deal they'd been dreaming of, but then seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music.

ALABAMA is the band that changed everything. They reeled off 21 straight #1 singles, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. They brought youthful energy, sex appeal and a rocking edge that broadened country's audience and opened the door to self-contained bands from then on, and they undertook a journey that led, 73 million albums later, to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

