Boots and Hearts Music Festival - August 8th-11th 2024

CANADA’S LARGEST MUSIC & CAMPING FESTIVAL RUNS FROM AUGUST 8-11 AT BURL’S CREEK EVENT GROUNDS IN ORO-MEDONTE, DRAWING TOP TALENT FROM AROUND THE WORLD

2024’s edition of the festival will include CMA Award winning entertainer Cody Johnson, who makes his Boots and Hearts debut headlining Friday night, along with fan favourites and multi-award winning GRAMMY® Award nominated artists, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean who return to the festival for their third time to headline Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Boots and Hearts has also confirmed the first round of performers including 2023’s CMA Duo of the Year Award winners Brothers Osborne, who will play the festival for their first time, and GRAMMY® Award winning artist Carly Pearce who returns for her second time. Additional artists set to take the stage in 2024 include Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE, Nate Smith, Lonestar and Madeline Merlo.

Weekend passes and single day tickets are available for sale on Friday, Deceber 8th at www.bootsandhearts.com. Please continue to visit the website for more exciting announcements, and information about RV and tent camping for the 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Fesitval.