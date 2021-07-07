Brett Kissel, Tebey & More at Burl's Creek
Brett Kissel, Tebey & More! - Weekend Pass
All Ages at Burls Creek Event Grounds
191 Line 7 South,, Oro-Medonte
Friday 6 August 2021 - Saturday 7 August 2021
Doors open at 4:00PM
On Sale Thursday 8 July 2021, at 10:00AM EDT with pre-sale code "BACKTOBURLS".
BOOTS & HEARTS PRESENTS
Friday, Aug 6th: Tebey, David Boyd Janes, Vanessa Marie Carter
Saturday, Aug 7th: Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks
+ The Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase presented by Coors Original
Gather three of your favorite live music fans and invite them to join you in your seating area. Admission tickets are only sold in groups of four.
Safety has always been our top priority.
Each seating area will provide physical distancing as mandated by the Province of Ontario.
Masks will not be required in your seating area but will be required in all other areas inside the performance area
Each patron is entitled to bring a small folding lawn chair or blanket for sitting on inside your seating area.
No outside food or beverages permitted.
All four patrons in your 4-person seating area must arrive together at the admission gates.
Patrons will be directed to your assigned area at arrival.
This is an outdoor event, rain or shine.
Festival Capacity: 9500
