Brett Kissel with Steven Lee Olsen - June 17th 2023 at Casino Rama Resort

Brett Kissel with Special Guest Steven Lee Olsen at Casino Rama Resort
Saturday, June 17th 2023
SHOWTIME: 8PM, DOORS OPEN: 7PM
Purchase tickets and find out more at https://www.casinorama.com/brett-kissel/
Brett Kissel has had an extraordinary rise to superstardom in the country music scene since his first single “Started with a Song” released over a decade ago and has kept his foot on the gas pedal with a steady stream of hit songs, hit records, and awards. To his credits, Kissel has accumulated Platinum and Gold-certified albums, Gold singles, top-10 Canadian radio hits, and over 150 million global streams with songs including, “Drink About Me”, “She Drives Me Crazy”, “Make a Life, Not a Living” and many more.
