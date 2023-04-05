iHeartRadio
Brett Kissel with Steven Lee Olsen - June 17th 2023 at Casino Rama Resort

Brett Kissel with Steven Lee Olsen at Casino Rama Resort

Brett Kissel with Special Guest Steven Lee Olsen at Casino Rama Resort

Saturday, June 17th 2023

SHOWTIME: 8PM, DOORS OPEN: 7PM 

Purchase tickets and find out more at https://www.casinorama.com/brett-kissel/

Brett Kissel has had an extraordinary rise to superstardom in the country music scene since his first single “Started with a Song” released over a decade ago and has kept his foot on the gas pedal with a steady stream of hit songs, hit records, and awards. To his credits, Kissel has accumulated Platinum and Gold-certified albums, Gold singles, top-10 Canadian radio hits, and over 150 million global streams with songs including, “Drink About Me”, “She Drives Me Crazy”, “Make a Life, Not a Living” and many more.

